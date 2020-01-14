Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Short Interest Update

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 24,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.