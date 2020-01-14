Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 291,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 155,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

