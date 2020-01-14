CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,249.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $126,249.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.30 or 0.03768198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00188702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00125717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay's total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins.

. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

