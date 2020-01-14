Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,144. The firm has a market cap of $463.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.67. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 10.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Calix by 19.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,419,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 8.8% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 110,738 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

