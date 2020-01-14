Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CCJ opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Cameco has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 576.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 822,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

