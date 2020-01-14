Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) to Sell

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HUSKF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC set a $10.50 price target on Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Husky Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Husky Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSKF opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

