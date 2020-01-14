Canaccord Genuity Increases Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Price Target to C$0.36

Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.36 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

AFE stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.34. 503,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a current ratio of 25.05. Africa Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $232.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

