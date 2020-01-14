Canaccord Genuity Increases Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$1.25

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.66.

Shares of CFW traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$3.95.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$399.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$455.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

