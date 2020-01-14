Canaccord Genuity Increases Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target to GBX 230

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Investec cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 198.86 ($2.62).

SPT remained flat at $GBX 233.50 ($3.07) during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,154,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.82.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

