Canaccord Genuity Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.53.

CEU remained flat at $C$1.96 during trading on Tuesday. 732,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,819. The company has a market cap of $543.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.38.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$311.33 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

