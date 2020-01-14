Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GYS stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 746 ($9.81). 1,114,218 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79. Gamesys Group has a 1-year low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 818 ($10.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 703.84.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

