Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to report $4.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $17.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $17.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 811.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

