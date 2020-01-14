Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.06.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$30.01 and a 52-week high of C$42.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.82, for a total transaction of C$2,208,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,790,700.36. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Anne Mcintyre sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total transaction of C$598,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,314.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,000 shares of company stock worth $10,815,346.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

