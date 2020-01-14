Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.06.

CNQ traded up C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total value of C$1,051,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,111,568.18. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total value of C$1,259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,487,623.06. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,815,346.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

