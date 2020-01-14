Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$357.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$338.33.

Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$342.98. The company had a trading volume of 207,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$329.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$312.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$254.44 and a one year high of C$349.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at C$233,680.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

