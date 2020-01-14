Canfor (TSE:CFP) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded Canfor from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.92.

CFP traded up C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$8.55 and a 12 month high of C$18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

