CannabisCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $888,854.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $888,854.00 and $37.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 54.5% higher against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.