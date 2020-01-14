Capital One Financial (COF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) will issue its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.69.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.