Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 410.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

