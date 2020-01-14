Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Capital Southwest worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 3,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,063. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

