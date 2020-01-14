Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $78,640.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06100089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128193 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

