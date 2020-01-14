Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,089. Capri has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 37.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

