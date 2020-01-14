Cardano Price Up 11% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $126.55 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00022697 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.53 or 0.02576714 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008643 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010286 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000225 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, ABCC, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Huobi, Upbit, CoinFalcon, ZB.COM, Indodax, DragonEX, Exmo, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Cryptohub, Bitbns, OKEx, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.