Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDLX. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

CDLX stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,313. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $5,891,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $499,792.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $396,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 134,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,016 and have sold 416,444 shares valued at $23,620,989. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

