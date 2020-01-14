CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $4,999.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CargoX has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

