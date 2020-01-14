CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $632,340.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $632,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $662,400.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $684,180.00.

CARG traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CarGurus by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.