Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.47. 14,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.16. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,418.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

