Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.16. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $103.90 and a one year high of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $1,097,220.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,502,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after buying an additional 468,140 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.