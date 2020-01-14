carVertical (CV) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, carVertical has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $33,939.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.30 or 0.03768198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00188702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00125717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

