Cashaa Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $1,519.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

