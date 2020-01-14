Cashcoin (CASH) Price Up 66.4% This Week

Cashcoin (CURRENCY:CASH) traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Cashcoin has a total market cap of $27,523.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Cashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cashcoin has traded up 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cashcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, cfinex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,518.68 or 2.15813940 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00021514 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Cashcoin Profile

Cashcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Cashcoin’s total supply is 53,458,111 coins. Cashcoin’s official website is cashcoin.cash. Cashcoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocashnow and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashcoin

Cashcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, cfinex and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

