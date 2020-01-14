CasinoCoin (CSC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $44.90 million and approximately $229,216.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,980,562 coins and its circulating supply is 39,638,650,616 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org.

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.