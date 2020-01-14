Castle Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:CSTL) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 21st

Castle Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:CSTL) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 21st. Castle Biosciences had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $64,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

