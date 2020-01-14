Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Castle has a total market cap of $152,833.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.01309606 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034986 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000751 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,423,223 coins and its circulating supply is 16,031,643 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

