Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 576,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 166,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,667. The company has a market capitalization of $530.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 million. Analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

