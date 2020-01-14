CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0026 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $49,052.00 and approximately $9,929.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00043140 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004674 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000568 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

