CEL-SCI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 13,058 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,088% compared to the typical volume of 1,099 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 23,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,787. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $51,589.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,105.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 109.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 235.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 35.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 21.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

