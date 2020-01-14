Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0034 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.87 or 0.06199174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034997 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00127933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

