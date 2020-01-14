Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.62 and a 12-month high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

