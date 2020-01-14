Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.62 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

