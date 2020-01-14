Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CEY traded down GBX 8.85 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 118.35 ($1.56). 11,544,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.73. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.55.

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centamin to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

In other Centamin news, insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.