Centauri (CTX) One Day Volume Hits $110.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Centauri has a market cap of $40,411.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Centauri has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.06203120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00119674 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,500,485 coins and its circulating supply is 45,780,777 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

