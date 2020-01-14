CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $203,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.