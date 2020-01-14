Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,123,000 after purchasing an additional 80,776 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 228,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 569,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.