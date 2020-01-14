Centre Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,480 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $338.69. 7,163,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

