Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 907,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 30.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,750.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.