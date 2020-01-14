Centre Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,631,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,271. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

