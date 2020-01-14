Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $4 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $182.12. 4,341,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.70. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,741 shares of company stock worth $63,928,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.