Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $6.67 Million in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000. Ingredion makes up approximately 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ingredion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 519,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

