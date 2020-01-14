Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $9,640,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 17.5% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 120.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $247.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,974,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,873. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.71 and a 200-day moving average of $191.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

